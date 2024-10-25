ARTICLE
25 October 2024

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 39 | A Conversation With Professor Pomp About Fair Apportionment (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI “Highly Recommended Law Firm” for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of Gettin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay welcomes distinguished professor Richard Pomp (University of Connecticut School of Law) for a discussion about the fair apportionment prong of the Complete Auto test.
United States Tax
Photo of Nikki E. Dobay
Authors

In this episode of Gettin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay welcomes distinguished professor Richard Pomp (University of Connecticut School of Law) for a discussion about the fair apportionment prong of the Complete Auto test. Specifically, the two discuss the fair apportionment of use taxes levied on mobile property, and the Ellingson v. South Dakota case. Professor Pomp provides an overview of South Dakota's application of the use tax in the case, and why that application seems to violate the constitutional requirement of fair apportionment. Nikki and the Professor also discuss the evolution of use taxes, their role as a backstop for sales taxes, and why the credit doesn't always work. The podcast also explores the significance of the denial of certiorari by the Supreme Court and the practical implications for states and taxpayers on this issue moving forward. Finally, the two end with a lively debate about Shakespeare quotes!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nikki E. Dobay
Nikki E. Dobay
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More