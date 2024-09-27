ARTICLE
GeTtin' SALTy Episode 37 | Portland's Taxing Authority Debunked (Podcast)

In this episode of GeTin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is once again joined by Jeff Newgard, principal at Peak Policy, for a discussion about the Portland tax system and the city's charter authority. Jeff and Nikki discuss Portland's administration of the Portland Clean Energy Surcharge (CES), which was adopted by voters in 2018. As they discuss, although the CES was properly enacted by Portland voters, the city's current administration is significantly beyond the scope of voter intent and is questionable based on the city's charter authority. Finally, Jeff and Nikki wrap up with a fun discussion about fun fall activities with their dogs!

Nikki E. Dobay
