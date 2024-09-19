As part of their continuing podcast series looking into tax policy in 2025, Russ Sullivan and Rosemary Becchi dive into changes to 199-A regulations. Joined by former Sen. Mark Pryor, they discuss how this provision's expiration could lead to material harm for small business and pass-through businesses across the country. They also cover methods concerned industry members can utilize to protect 199-A rates, including joining the Protect Coalition, an organization solely focused on this issue.

Brownstein Podcast Series · The 199-ABC's: How to Protect the Provision Saving Pass Throughs

