19 September 2024

The 199-ABC's: How To Protect The Provision Saving Pass Throughs (Podcast)

As part of their continuing podcast series looking into tax policy in 2025, Russ Sullivan and Rosemary Becchi dive into changes to 199-A regulations.
As part of their continuing podcast series looking into tax policy in 2025, Russ Sullivan and Rosemary Becchi dive into changes to 199-A regulations. Joined by former Sen. Mark Pryor, they discuss how this provision's expiration could lead to material harm for small business and pass-through businesses across the country. They also cover methods concerned industry members can utilize to protect 199-A rates, including joining the Protect Coalition, an organization solely focused on this issue.

Brownstein Podcast Series · The 199-ABC's: How to Protect the Provision Saving Pass Throughs

