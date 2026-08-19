DROP!!!: (Full Ep) Deserve To Win 46: Cal Football Preview W/ GM Coach Ron Rivera From The OFFICIAL Law Firm Of Cal Athletics–Troutman Amin, LLP! (Video)

Troutman Amin, LLP is the official law firm of U.C. Berkeley Cal Athletics and we are so excited to welcome GM Coach Ron Rivera to the show to provide a GREAT breakdown of Cal’s 2026 football season.

With the return of QB phenom Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (JKS) and the arrival of new head football coach Tosh Lupoi 2026 loos to be a breakout season for the Cal Golden Bears. Plus with great new pieces like Rico Walker and AJ Tuitele and a new powerful DB core and O-Line this year really looks to be one for the record books.

We breakdown the critical games and piece additions that will give Cal football the chance to really make an impact on the national stage this year. But before we get there we–of course– break down all the TCPA and marketing law news you need including:

1. That $83MM penalty assessed to robocall king Aaron Michael Jones in Ohio;

2. The CRAZY ruling in Juarez requiring a lead generator to bring a laptop to court and show the opposing lawyer its CRM records;

3. Rocket Mortgage called Dobronski and is stuck with an arbitration trial;

4. Gerald Lane has been subject to 145 OSCs in his 700+ recent C.D. Cal class actions and we have to get into it; and

5. David Tom losing massively in a TCPA suit both on revocation and caller ID grounds– what does it mean for the TCPAWorld?

A ton of fun as the new format continues to draw a ton of praise and wonder.

Watch RIGHT NOW: