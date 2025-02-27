Private Equity Is Set To Revolutionize College Athletics

College athletics, long grounded in amateurism and the student-athlete model, is undergoing a profound transformation — with private equity moving to capitalize.

Rising costs and new commercial opportunities, such as legal rulings enabling athletes to profit from their NIL rights, athlete revenue-sharing and increasingly lucrative media and sponsorship deals, have created fertile ground for financial innovation.

Leading private equity firms have established specialized investment vehicles targeting future revenue streams generated by college athletic programs, while others are pursuing direct ownership stakes in these programs.

But how would private equity investment in college athletic programs work? What financial and legal frameworks enable this kind of investment? What benefits and risks could this trend bring? And what ethical and regulatory challenges could arise as the lines between education, athletics, and profit become increasingly blurred?

The financial pressures reshaping college athletics

College athletic departments are under growing financial strain. Escalating costs — driven by facilities arms races, athletes' compensation, rising coaching salaries, and intensifying competition — have reached unprecedented levels. As costs continue to rise, many college programs struggle to remain competitive and sustainable.

Boosters and NIL collectives have stepped in to help bridge the financial gap. But these structures operate in a regulatory gray area and are inefficient sources of capital. If approved, the House v. NCAA settlement would limit boosters and collectives from making NIL payments to athletes without a legitimate business purpose, targeting the prevention of “pay-for-play” arrangements. Their reliance on voluntary contributions results in unpredictable funding, making it difficult to plan and execute long-term strategic initiatives.

These circumstances create an ideal environment for financial innovation.

The untapped potential of private equity in college athletics

Private equity and institutional investors have a well-established presence in professional sports, from acquiring teams to securitizing revenue streams. However, college athletics remains a relatively untapped market. Its combination of passionate fan bases, strong brand loyalty and long-term income potential makes it an appealing target for investment.

And college sports have never looked more lucrative. ESPN, for example, recently signed a $1.3 billion-per-year media rights deal for every College Football Playoff game until 2032.

Structural barriers to private equity investment in college athletics

College athletic teams and departments are rarely structured as separate legal entities, presenting a significant challenge for investors seeking direct equity ownership. Most college athletic programs operate within the broader university framework, governed by the same legal and organizational policies, and are often subject to the university's nonprofit status. Revenues, expenses and liabilities are managed under the university's budget. This structure complicates direct equity investment.

Pathways for private equity investment in college athletics

While institutional investors are infinitely creative in structuring deals, all possible investments generally fall into two broad categories: debt and equity. Debt, or private credit, is often the more straightforward approach, securitizing predictable revenue streams like media rights payments, merchandise sales, ticket sales and sponsorships. Equity, however, presents greater complexity due to the organizational structure of college athletic programs.

In a private credit transaction, the investor supplies capital in return for fixed returns over a specified period. For example, an investor might lend $200 million to a college athletic program to fund stadium expansion, performance technology upgrades, or athlete recruitment. In exchange, the athletic department commits a share of future revenue from media rights, ticket sales and sponsorships to repay the loan. Over a 15-year term, the investor recoups the $200 million principal plus interest, totaling $400 million. This arrangement provides the athletic program with immediate funding while ensuring a return for the investor.

While debt is likely the more common investment structure, creative dealmaking can facilitate equity investments through joint ventures or the creation of revenue-generating entities. For example, Clemson University recently established Clemson Ventures, a South Carolina limited liability company. Clemson Ventures consolidates key revenue-generating assets, including media rights, ticket and merchandise sales, NIL activities, intellectual property, and other related income streams. Structured like a private-sector business, Clemson Ventures could, in theory, sell equity (LLC membership interests) or other economic stakes, enabling investors to participate in the long-term appreciation of its assets and revenues.

The strategic value of private equity in college athletics

Private equity investors offer athletic departments more than immediate capital. By leveraging their operational expertise and the resources of their portfolio and network, they can help programs improve their business models and operations. This support might include implementing cutting-edge technologies to enhance fan engagement, branding, performance analytics, stadium commercialization and digital transformation, positioning athletic programs for sustained success.

Regulatory and financial uncertainty: A barrier to private equity in college sports

Uncertainty around athlete compensation, unionization and employee status may deter private equity investment — for now. If the House v. NCAA settlement receives final approval, Division I programs could allocate around $22 million annually to pay athletes in 2025, but this untested model may deter investors due to regulatory and financial unpredictability.

Title IX compliance is another serious concern. Title IX mandates gender equity in all educational programs that receive federal funding — including athletics. A private equity-backed approach, focused on maximizing profits, could unintentionally widen the financial gap between revenue-generating sports, like football and basketball, and non-revenue-generating sports, many of which are women's programs. This imbalance could result in reduced funding for women's sports, exposing universities to legal risks and undermining Title's IX's equitable principles.

Conclusion

Private equity will invest in college sports, but initial efforts may target a small number of elite college football programs. These programs are likely to adopt innovative legal and governance structures to navigate current uncertainties. As these models succeed, other schools will need to adapt to remain competitive, potentially paving the way for broader private investment opportunities. Over time, private equity is positioned to fundamentally reshape college sports.

Originally published by Sports Business Journal.

