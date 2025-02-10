Keeping Men Out Of Women's Sports (Trump EO Tracker)

Orders that it is the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women's sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth. Administration will take all appropriate action to protect affirmatively all-female athletic opportunities and all-female locker rooms, thereby providing the equal opportunity guaranteed by Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972. Also rescinds U.S. support for and participation in people-to-people sports exchanges or other sports programs within which the relevant female sports category is based on identity and not sex.
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order - Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports
- White House Fact Sheet
