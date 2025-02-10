Keeping Men Out Of Women's Sports (Trump EO Tracker)

Orders that it is the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women's sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth. Administration will take all appropriate action to protect affirmatively all-female athletic opportunities and all-female locker rooms, thereby providing the equal opportunity guaranteed by Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972. Also rescinds U.S. support for and participation in people-to-people sports exchanges or other sports programs within which the relevant female sports category is based on identity and not sex.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.