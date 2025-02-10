ARTICLE
10 February 2025

Keeping Men Out Of Women's Sports (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Orders that it is the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women's sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth. Administration will take all appropriate action to protect affirmatively all-female athletic opportunities and all-female locker rooms, thereby providing the equal opportunity guaranteed by Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972. Also rescinds U.S. support for and participation in people-to-people sports exchanges or other sports programs within which the relevant female sports category is based on identity and not sex.

