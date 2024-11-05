Dimensions Of Diversity: Pioneers Of Change: Ernesto Lucena On Sports, Politics, And Social Impact (Podcast)

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman sits down with Ernesto Lucena. Lucena shares his remarkable journey from a professional squash player to a lawyer and political figure in Colombia. He discusses the challenges of balancing sports and academics, the influence of his politically active family, and his passion for using sports as a tool for social change.

Lucena highlights his pivotal role in establishing Colombia's Ministry of Sports and his work as the delegate for human rights and sports, emphasizing how sports can inspire, educate, and promote peace. His vision for Colombia centers on bringing sports to vulnerable communities, fostering hope and joy through physical activity and engagement.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.