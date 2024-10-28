Saady Named To 2024 10 Under 10 In Sports Law List

Pryor Cashman attorney Nick Saady has been included in the2024 10 Under 10 in Sports Law List published by Conduct Detrimental — a renowned and respected U.S. Sports Podcast.

Over the last year, Saady has worked extensively with Major League Cricket and Minor League Cricket on various matters, represented professional athletes and coaches in a dispute with a major sports league, advised the International Cricket Council on matters relating to the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, and represents professional and college athletes on all matters affecting their businesses. Saady also helped launch the NIL Pro Bono project with New York Law School, which provides pro bono advice to certain college athletes on NIL deals.

Winners for the 10 Under 10 award were selected through a competitive nomination process, where a team carefully evaluated submissions from across the Sports Law field to recognize ten exceptional individuals within ten years of their law school graduation who are making significant contributions to the profession.

Click below to see the full announcement.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.