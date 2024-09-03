Kelce Brothers Podcast, Private Equity Vote: Latest In The NFL

Member and Sports Entertainment Practice Chair Steve Olenick was featured in an episode of Yahoo Finance's "Market Domination: Overtime" show in which he discussed Travis and Jason Kelce's new $100 million podcast deal with Amazon. He also discussed a vote by NFL owners on whether private equity firms can buy into team franchises, which has since been approved.

Steve says, "This private equity money is going to allow them to sell up to 10%. So you're going to see some of these owners and a lot of these families take the money and use it for infrastructure, stadium, practice facilities. You're going to try to potentially find new revenue streams for fan engagement."

Source

Yahoo Finance

