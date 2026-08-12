Netflix To Debut Words + Pictures' Docuseries 'Hulk Hogan: Real American

A new docuseries produced by RPJ client Words + Pictures is set to premiere April 22 on Netflix. Hulk Hogan: Real American traces Hogan's rise to global fame, from transforming the landscape of professional...

A new docuseries produced by RPJ client Words + Pictures is set to premiere April 22 on Netflix. Hulk Hogan: Real American traces Hogan's rise to global fame, from transforming the landscape of professional wrestling alongside Vince McMahon and WWE, to reinventing himself during his later career. The film offers an unfiltered look at the man behind the icon, Terry Bollea, featuring his final interview and a rare and intimate perspective on one of wrestling's most influential – and controversial – figures.

Hulk Hogan: Real American underscores Words + Pictures' continued commitment to bold, character-driven storytelling – bringing audiences closer to the people behind the headlines.

Watch the full trailer here.

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