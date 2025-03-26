Unmasking The Dark Side Of OnlyFans: Combating Human Trafficking And Sexual Exploitation With Effective Research Strategies

While some users have referred to OnlyFans as empowering, unfortunately, the site also plays a role in human trafficking and exploitation. The U.S. Department of State estimates that, at any given time, there are an estimated 27.6 million victims of human trafficking worldwide1. With the global population at around 8 billion,2 this represents about 0.345 percent of the population. Many of these victims are trafficked online. Given the site is largely known for sexual content, OnlyFans makes itself another instrument for human trafficking. In 2023, OnlyFans had 4.12 million creators and 305 million users.3 If we apply the aforementioned 0.345 percent to those creators, that suggests there are 14,214 victims of human trafficking on the site. As financial institutions, we have tools at our disposal to remain compliant and fight this crime. Through the use of transactional data, Know Your Customer (KYC) information and Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) collection, we can locate and identify potential trafficker-run and victim OnlyFans profiles.

Once it is suspected a customer may be affiliated with OnlyFans, perhaps deposits from Fenix Internet (OnlyFans payment processor), the first step will be locating the profile. Creators often do not utilize their real names on their profiles, and this is even more true for traffickers and their victims. Therefore, finding OnlyFans profiles can be a challenge. This is where KYC, obtained by financial institutions, and transactional activity can assist. This can be accomplished via searches of the customer-provided email address and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) counterparties. Many times, the username of the customer's email address is also the customer's online nickname (including on OnlyFans). This can also be true of P2P counterparties. While some P2P counterparties utilize a person's real name, others are pseudonyms that can sometimes be matched to the person's online identity. Searching some of the more frequent, and higher value, P2P counterparties can lead to locating the customer's handle. Searching either the email username or P2P pseudonym along with key phrases, such as "OnlyFans" or "linktr.ee", can narrow down results as well as show similar handles which could still be associated with the customer. Further, locating a linktr.ee can also provide additional social media and third-party sites linked to the customer. Locating a social media account under the customer's real name can also be beneficial. To generate traffic to an OnlyFans profile or other social media, aliases of those sites often "like" posts and/or are "friends" with the customer's real social media account.

Once the OnlyFans profile has been located, this is where OSINT becomes an even more important tool. Full access to OnlyFans profiles requires a subscription, which may not be allowed by your financial institution. However, even without access to the full profile, there are several key items from the site that can be used to assist in identifying victim profiles. Just as with advertisements, the traffickers can also control victims' OnlyFans profiles. In a survey conducted of human trafficking survivors by Polaris Project, 26 percent had indicated they were exploited on their own social media accounts by their trafficker.4 It is important to look closely at both the OnlyFans and previously identified social media accounts for red flags to indicate possible trafficker-controlled or victim activity.

A consistent feature across OnlyFans' profiles is the presence of pictures. Each creator has a profile picture, typically a banner, and sometimes additional preview images or videos. Clues from these pictures can help to distinguish between victim versus freely created profiles. Pictures uploaded by creators with control of their accounts typically will not appear harmed, on drugs, or in danger, as they are promoting their image for views. Further, they are often smiling or showing interest, which suggests they are comfortable with being photographed. The opposite tends to be true of trafficker-run or victim profiles as the victims are being coerced into taking these pictures. The location (think background) of the pictures also provides important clues. Independent creators tend to take pictures in their own homes or on location (high-end hotels, beaches, nightclubs, etc.). As victims are not typically living out of their own homes or with access to move freely, these pictures will be taken at motels or apartments/houses that appear to have multiple individuals residing inside. These settings may appear to have very few personal items showing, and/or clues that multiple individuals are residing at the location (multiple individuals seen in the background, multiple personal items seen in the picture (perhaps several toothbrushes)).

Another consistency is the introduction or description. Each creator provides a short description of the type of content offered on the page. Take note of descriptions that offer to meet offline, offer to provide in-person sexual services, offer content with multiple individuals, or lead to another site for further services. These may indicate that the OnlyFans profile is not really created for views, but rather as an advertisement for sexual exploitation. Speaking of advertisements, take note of descriptions that utilize traditional advertising techniques such as lots of emojis (mostly sexual ones) and a surplus of services with almost nothing "off limits."

While the information above may lead us to believe that a customer is a victim of human trafficking, it is still critical to also consider traditional transactional and KYC red flags. These include late-night transactions with hotels, rideshares, or vending machines, a lack of personal expenses, and varying transaction locations indicating constant movement. Additional OSINT tools may include research of the provided address and IP activity, conducting reverse image searches and searches of the provided phone number in advertisement databases.

While social media portrays many OnlyFans creators as enjoying a lavish lifestyle, it is also important not to forget the space also provides an avenue for human trafficking and exploitation. Using KYC and OSINT information, the above-outlined tools provide a foundation of investigative techniques to ensure timely reporting of this crime. As it is ever adapting to the new technology and laws, these tools can be combined with other OSINT and third-party applications to monitor for, and identify, human trafficking victims.

Footnotes

1. About Human Trafficking." U.S. Department of State, www.state.gov/humantrafficking-about-human-trafficking/ Accessed 10/01/2025

2. "Population." United Nations, www.un.org/en/global-issues/population Accessed 10/01/2025

3. Spangler, Todd. "OnlyFans Payments Hit $10 Billion as Revenues, Creator Earnings Jump in 2023." Variety, 10 Jan. 2024, variety.com/2024/digital/news/onlyfans-payments-2023-financials-revenue-creator-earnings-1236135425/. Accessed 03/01/2025

4. Polaris Project. "A Roadmap for Systems and Industries to Prevent and Disrupt Human Trafficking: Social Media." Polaris Project, Aug. 2018, https://polarisproject.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/A-Roadmap-for-Systems-and-Industries-to-Prevent-and-Disrupt-Human-Trafficking-Social-Media.pdf. Accessed 03/01/2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.