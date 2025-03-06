ARTICLE
6 March 2025

NAD Decision Addresses Gifting To Influencers (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
Revolve, a fashion e-commerce brand, recently faced scrutiny from the National Advertising Division (NAD) over influencer disclosures in its gifting program.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Gonzalo E. Mon

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NAD Decision Addresses Gifting to Influencers

Apple | SoundCloud | Spotify

Revolve, a fashion e-commerce brand, recently faced scrutiny from the National Advertising Division (NAD) over influencer disclosures in its gifting program. In this episode, Gonzalo Mon unpacks NAD's findings and what they mean for influencer marketing.

NAD's decision raises key compliance concerns under the FTC's Endorsement Guides, from unclear disclosure instructions to the effectiveness of hashtags like #giftedbyrevolve. We'll explore why NAD found Revolve's approach insufficient, how brands can improve influencer agreements, and why clear, unmistakable disclosure language matters.

Read the full analysis from Gonzalo Mon on the Ad Law Access blog: www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...-to-influencers

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More