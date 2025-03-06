NAD Decision Addresses Gifting To Influencers (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NAD Decision Addresses Gifting to Influencers

Apple | SoundCloud | Spotify

Revolve, a fashion e-commerce brand, recently faced scrutiny from the National Advertising Division (NAD) over influencer disclosures in its gifting program. In this episode, Gonzalo Mon unpacks NAD's findings and what they mean for influencer marketing.

NAD's decision raises key compliance concerns under the FTC's Endorsement Guides, from unclear disclosure instructions to the effectiveness of hashtags like #giftedbyrevolve. We'll explore why NAD found Revolve's approach insufficient, how brands can improve influencer agreements, and why clear, unmistakable disclosure language matters.

Read the full analysis from Gonzalo Mon on the Ad Law Access blog: www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...-to-influencers

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.