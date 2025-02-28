FTC Takes Step To End ​"Tyranny Of Big Tech" With RFI

As its first policy initiative under Chair Andrew Ferguson, the
FTC announced a Request for Information (RFI) "to better
understand how technology platforms deny or degrade users'
access to services based on the content of their speech or
affiliations, and how this conduct may have violated the
law."
The premise of the RFI is that "technology platforms" – which include a wide variety of "internet services" – "deny or degrade (such as by "demonetizing" and "shadow banning") users' access to services based on the content of the users' speech or their affiliations, including activities that take place outside the platform," which the RFI refers to as "adverse actions." The RFI solicits comments from consumers who have experienced limits on the "ability to share . . . ideas or affiliations freely and openly," including from "current and former employees of technology platforms" who may have knowledge of platforms' motivations behind their decisions and policies.
These topics are not new to Chair Ferguson. In a September 2024 statement about the FTC's report on social media and video streaming services, then-Commissioner Ferguson criticized the report for "say[ing] nothing about the pervasive political censorship and election interference carried out by the studied companies under the guise of 'content moderation.'" Similarly, before President Trump selected Ferguson as FTC Chair, then-Commissioner Ferguson identified "[f]ocus[ing] antitrust enforcement against Big Tech monopolies, especially those engaged in unlawful censorship" as a key part of his "Agenda for the FTC."
The RFI is notable not only for its clear expression that platforms' treatment of users based on their political opinions may violate the FTC Act but also for what it may portend for Trump-era FTC priorities and actions.
- It is unclear whether there was a Commission vote on
the RFI. Commission Rule 4.14 requires a majority of
Commissioners to approve "[a]ny Commission action"
(unless a greater majority is required). As of this writing, the
FTC's website does not state whether the Commission voted to
release the RFI. Several RFIs issued under Biden-era FTC Chair Lina
Khan were similarly announced without describing a Commission
vote.
- The RFI applies to a broad range of "technology
platforms." The RFI defines "technology
platforms" to "include, among others, companies that
provide social media, video sharing, photo sharing, ride sharing,
event planning, internal or external communications, or other
internet services." This definition would appear to include
essentially any service that uses the internet.
- The RFI embraces expansive consumer protection and
competition theories that could reach beyond "big
tech." In addition to posing questions that are
oriented toward identifying whether technology platforms
misrepresented how they "regulate, censor, or moderate
users' conduct," the RFI asks about forms of consumer harm
that could be the basis for unfairness theories. Specifically, the
RFI states that the FTC wants information about actions taken
directly against speakers as well as "consumers that would
have otherwise received or had a higher likelihood of receiving the
censored content." This is in addition to the pecuniary harm
that could follow from deplatforming. The RFI also asks a series of
questions about whether technology platforms' "adverse
actions" were "made possible" by collusion among
competitors or unilateral conduct by firms that "achieve[d]
market dominance under permissive content policies, only to change
policies after they had achieved market power." Finally, the
FTC seeks information about whether other organizations, including
non-profits, "advocated for or enabled censorship."
- The RFI follows other significant steps to assert
presidential control over independent agencies. The FTC
released the RFI two days after President Trump signed an executive order on "Ensuring
Accountability for All Agencies". This order directs
"so-called 'independent regulatory agencies'" to
submit to greater "supervis[ion] and control[] by the
people's elected President." This EO, in turn, follows the
acting Solicitor General's announcement that the Department of Justice
(DOJ) would no longer defend for-cause removal protections in
statutes such as the FTC Act and Chair Ferguson's endorsement of DOJ's action. It also
follows President Trump's dismissal of officials across several
agencies whose appointments fall under such statutory protections.
It is unclear whether the FTC coordinated its announcement of the
RFI with President Trump, but its themes echo his complaints about
platforms decisions to ban or otherwise punish certain users.
- What comes after the RFI? Notwithstanding the
RFI's statement that "[c]omments submitted . . . could
inform the FTC's enforcement priorities," the RFI would be
a novel place to start for enforcement actions. It's likely
that the FTC could identify potential enforcement targets without
conducting a public inquiry. (At least one state attorney general
announced – in 2021 – that it was
investigating several platforms for alleged censorship.)
Another possibility is that the Commission seeks to gather a wide range of views about its Section 5 theories, with an eye toward providing further guidance. For example, the FTC's Office of Technology published a 2023 blog post analyzing comments received in response to an RFI on cloud computing.
Another possibility is that the RFI is a prelude to a rulemaking. One of Chair Ferguson's X posts – quoted in the title of this blog post – references the FTC's efforts to "restor[e] free speech," and it suggests to us that the FTC may be considering taking this direction. Seen in this light, the RFI could be used not simply to gather information about individual platforms' practices but to build a record of a "widespread pattern of unfair or deceptive acts or practices," which could provide a basis for a Magnuson-Moss rule.
Comments on the RFI are due on May 21, 2025.
