26 February 2025

Don't Copy My Social Media Aesthetic! | Fashion Law Network (Podcast)

This episode is all about influencers, social media aesthetics and the "first of it's kind" lawsuit centering on the scope of protection attached to a personalized social media aesthetic. Enjoy and thank you for listening!
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Kasia Zebrowska-Trauben
Your Author

Listen on Apple Podcast.

Listen on Spotify.

Kasia Zebrowska-Trauben
