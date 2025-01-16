Humanizing A Company Brand: Lessons From Fennemore's CMO, Lindsay Moellenberndt

In the increasingly competitive world of law firm marketing, building a standout brand is no easy task. Yet, at Fennemore, we've embraced a strategy that has propelled us to become one of the top law firm social presences in the country: humanizing our brand. As Chief Marketing Officer, I've seen firsthand the transformative impact this approach has had, not only on how we're perceived externally but also on our internal culture.

What Does It Mean to Humanize a Brand?

Humanizing a brand is about connecting on a deeper level with your audience by showcasing the real people and authentic stories behind the business. For us, it means leaning into our people-first mindset and weaving that ethos into everything we do. Whether through our social media strategy, the events we host, or the presentations we give, we're committed to showing that Fennemore isn't just a law firm; it's a community of individuals dedicated to making a difference.

How Has It Helped Our Social Strategy?

When we shifted our focus to humanizing our brand, our social media strategy underwent a transformation. Instead of solely focusing on traditional legal updates or accolades, we began spotlighting our people. From sharing attorney success stories to highlighting employee milestones and behind-the-scenes moments at our events, we created a narrative that resonated with both our clients and team members.

This approach has paid off. Not only have we seen a significant increase in engagement on our social platforms, but our efforts have also been recognized nationally, placing us among the top law firms for social media presence. This visibility has amplified our reach, helping us attract top talent and build stronger relationships with clients.

Bringing "People First" to Life

Our people-first mindset isn't just a tagline; it's a principle woven into the fabric of our firm. Here are a few ways we've brought this mindset to life:

1. Engaging Events

From the Annual State of the Firm game show to smaller team-focused gatherings, our events are designed to foster connection and engagement. The State of the Firm game show, for example, invites team members from across the country to participate in a fun and interactive experience, complete with cash prizes sfor the winners. This isn't just a corporate event; it's a celebration of our team and their contributions.

2. Digital Signage and Swag

Our offices are adorned with digital signage that highlights team achievements, shares upcoming events, and celebrates our culture. Meanwhile, the swag we hand out helps team members feel like an integral part of the Fennemore community. These touchpoints reinforce our identity and create lasting impressions.

3. Internal Presentations

We ensure that our presentations to the team—whether they're about strategic initiatives or internal training—are infused with stories and visuals that emphasize our people-first approach. By focusing on human stories, we make our messages more relatable and impactful.

The Benefits of a Humanized Brand

Humanizing our brand has not only enhanced our external reputation but also fostered a sense of belonging internally. Team members feel more connected to our mission, and clients see us as approachable and trustworthy. These benefits translate into:

Higher Engagement: Both online and offline, people are more inclined to engage with a brand that feels authentic and relatable.

Stronger Culture: By celebrating our team, we've built a culture of appreciation and camaraderie.

Business Growth: Clients and prospects are drawn to brands that they can relate to, and humanizing our approach has opened new doors for us.

Looking Ahead

As we continue to innovate and grow, our commitment to humanizing our brand remains unwavering. It's a strategy that not only reflects who we are but also inspires us to keep evolving. Whether it's through social media, events, or everyday interactions, putting people first is the foundation of our success.

At Fennemore, humanizing our brand isn't just a strategy; it's who we are. And that makes all the difference.

