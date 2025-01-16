What Will Happen To TikTok?

Duane Morris' Kelly Bonner speaks with Vogue Business about the January 19 deadline for TikTok to be banned in the United States.

"The federal government has long possessed the power to regulate transactions and businesses, including foreign-owned businesses, that it perceives as a threat to national security or vital US foreign policy or economic interests," says Bonner. What's new, though, is the fact this is a social media app used by 170 million-plus Americans, she adds.

