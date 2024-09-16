Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan just announced the tentative agenda for the next open meeting of the Commission, which will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET on September 19, 2024.

First, FTC staff will be making a presentation about their findings arising from the FTC's inquiry into social media and video streaming services, which begun in 2020. When the inquiry begin, the FTC said that it issued orders to nine social media and video streaming companies, requiring them "to provide data on how they collect, use, and present personal information, their advertising and user engagement practices, and how their practices affect children and teens."

Second, FTC staff will be making a presentation on the FTC's new rule on the use of consumer reviews and testimonials. In the announcement, the FTC explained that the rule "will help ensure that reviews, upon which consumers often rely to make purchase decisions, are based on real experience with a product or service."

It should be an interesting meeting. You can watch it here.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.