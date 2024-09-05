Legal And Privacy Considerations When Using Internet Tools For Targeted Marketing

Businesses often rely on targeted marketing methods to reach their relevant audiences. Instead of paying for, say, a television commercial to be viewed by people across all segments of society with varied purchasing interests and budgets, a business can use tools provided by social media platforms and other internet services to target those people most likely to be interested in its ads. These tools may make targeted advertising easy, but businesses must be careful when using them – along with their ease of use comes a risk of running afoul of legal rules and regulations.

Two ways that businesses target audiences are working with influencers who have large followings in relevant segments of the public (which may implicate false or misleading advertising issues) and using third-party "cookies" to track users' browsing history (which may implicate privacy and data protection issues). Most popular social media platforms offer tools to facilitate the use of these targeting methods. These tools are likely indispensable for some businesses, and despite their risks, they can be deployed safely once the risks are understood.

Some Platform-Provided Targeted Marketing Tools May Implicate Privacy Issues

Google recently announced1 that it will not be deprecating third-party cookies, a reversal from its previous plan to phase out these cookies. "Cookies" are small pieces of code that track users' activity online. "First-party" cookies often are necessary for the website to function properly. "Third-party" cookies are shared across websites and companies, essentially tracking users' browsing behaviors to help advertisers target their relevant audiences.

In early 2020, Google announced2 that it would phase out third-party cookies, which are associated with privacy concerns because they track individual web-browsing activity and then share that data with other parties. Google's 2020 announcement was a response to these concerns.

Fast forward about four and a half years, and Google reversed course. During that time, Google had introduced alternatives to third-party cookies, and companies had developed their own, often extensive, proprietary databases3 of information about their customers. However, none of these methods satisfied the advertising industry. Google then made the decision to keep third-party cookies. To address privacy concerns, Google said it would "introduce a new experience in Chrome that lets people make an informed choice that applies across their web browsing, and they'd be able to adjust that choice at any time."4

Many large platforms in addition to Google offer targeted advertising services via the use of third-party cookies. Can businesses use these services without any legal ramifications? Does the possibility for consumers to opt out mean that a user cannot be liable for privacy concerns if it relies on third-party cookies? The relevant cases have held that individual businesses still must be careful despite any opt-out and other built-in tools offered by these platforms.

Two recent cases from the Southern District of New York5 held that individual businesses that used "Meta Pixels" to track consumers may be liable for violations of the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA). 19 U.S.C. § 2710. Facebook defines a Meta Pixel6 as a "piece of code ... that allows you to ... make sure your ads are shown to the right people ... drive more sales, [and] measure the results of your ads." In other words, a Meta Pixel is essentially a cookie provided by Meta/Facebook that helps businesses target ads to relevant audiences.

As demonstrated by those two recent cases, businesses cannot rely on a platform's program to ensure their ad targeting efforts do not violate the law. These violations may expose companies to enormous damages – VPPA cases often are brought as class actions and even a single violation may carry damages in excess of $2,500.

In those New York cases, the consumers had not consented to sharing information, but, even if they had, the consent may not suffice. Internet contracts, often included in a website's Terms of Service, are notoriously difficult to enforce. For example, in one of those S.D.N.Y. cases, the court found that the arbitration clause to which subscribers had agreed was not effective to force arbitration in lieu of litigation for this matter. In addition, the type of consent and the information that websites need to provide before sharing information can be extensive and complicated, as recently reported7 by my colleagues.

Another issue that companies may encounter when relying on widespread cookie offerings is whether the mode (as opposed to the content) of data transfer complies with all relevant privacy laws. For example, the Swedish Data Protection Agency recently found8 that a company had violated the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) because the method of transfer of data was not compliant. In that case, some of the consumers had consented, but some were never asked for consent.

Some Platform-Provided Targeted Marketing Tools May Implicate False or Misleading Advertising Issues

Another method that businesses use to target their advertising to relevant consumers is to hire social media influencers to endorse their products. These partnerships between brands and influencers can be beneficial to both parties and to the audiences who are guided toward the products they want. These partnerships are also subject to pitfalls, including reputational pitfalls (a controversial statement by the influencer may negatively impact the reputation of the brand) and legal pitfalls.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued guidelines9 Concerning Use of Endorsements and Testimonials" in advertising, and published a brochure for influencers, "Disclosures 101 for Social Media Influencers,"10 that tells influencers how they must apply the guidelines to avoid liability for false or misleading advertising when they endorse products. A key requirement is that influencers must "make it obvious" when they have a "material connection" with the brand. In other words, the influencer must disclose that it is being paid (or gains other, non-monetary benefits) to make the endorsement.

Many social media platforms make it easy to disclose a material connection between a brand and an influencer – a built-in function allows influencers to simply click a check mark to disclose the existence of a material connection with respect to a particular video endorsement. The platform then displays a hashtag or other notification along with the video that says "#sponsored" or something similar. However, influencers cannot rely on these built-in notifications. The FTC brochure clearly states: "Don't assume that a platform's disclosure tool is good enough, but consider using it in addition to your own, good disclosure."

Brands that sponsor influencer endorsements may easily find themselves on the hook if the influencer does not properly disclose that the influencer and the brand are materially connected. In some cases, the contract between the brand and influencer may pass any risk to the brand. In others, the influencer may be judgement proof, or the brand is an easier target for enforcement. And, unsurprisingly, the FTC has sent warning letters11 threatening high penalties to brands for influencer violations.

The Platform-Provided Tools May Be Deployed Safely

Despite risks involved in some platform-provided tools for targeted marketing, these tools are very useful, and businesses should continue to take advantage of them. However, businesses cannot rely on these widely available and easy-to-use tools but must ensure that their own policies and compliance programs protect them from liability.

The same warning about widely available social media tools and lessons for a business to protect itself are also true about other activities online, such as using platforms' built-in "reposting" function (which may implicate intellectual property infringement issues) and using out-of-the-box website builders (which may implicate issues under the Americans with Disabilities Act). A good first step for a business to ensure legal compliance online is to understand the risks. An attorney experienced in internet law, privacy law and social media law can help.

