21 November 2025

Big Law Redefined: Delaware Miniseries Episode 1 | Navigating The 2025 Amendments To The DGCL—Delaware's New Section 144 & 220 Explained (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

In this inaugural episode of the Delaware Miniseries of Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined Podcast, host Samuel Moultrie is joined by fellow Greenberg Traurig Delaware Shareholders...
United States Delaware Corporate/Commercial Law
Samuel L. Moultrie,Justin E. Mann, and Sarah Runnells Martin

In this inaugural episode of the Delaware Miniseries of Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined Podcast, host Samuel Moultrie is joined by fellow Greenberg Traurig Delaware Shareholders Sarah Martin and Justin Mann to break down the most significant changes to Delaware corporate law in years.

The trio explores the sweeping 2025 amendments to Sections 144 and 220 of the Delaware General Corporation Law, focusing on the new safe harbors for conflicted transactions, the clarified definition of "controlling stockholder," and the streamlined process for shareholder books and records demands.

Listeners will gain critical insight into how these reforms—enacted via Senate Bill 21—reshape the standards for director, officer, and controlling stockholder transactions, move beyond the complexities of the "entire fairness" doctrine, and create greater certainty and efficiency for companies and their advisors.

The episode also covers the implications for litigation, insights on compliance, and the pending constitutional challenges to the new statute.

Whether you're a dealmaker, litigator, or in-house counsel, this episode is helpful in learning more about Delaware's evolving legal landscape.

Authors
Samuel L. Moultrie
Justin E. Mann
Sarah Runnells Martin
