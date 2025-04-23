Schulte Partner Ele Klein Talks Activism In A Time Of Tariffs With Bloomberg

This year's proxy season is unfolding amid escalating trade tensions that have triggered global market volatility and wiped trillions off stock valuations. As companies grapple with uncertain business models and falling share prices — activist investors are examining their usual playbook. Ele Klein, Schulte's co-chair of the Global Shareholder Activism Group spoke with Bloomberg on the state of the industry.

Market disruption may complicate activists' ability to make a clear case for change, but it also reveals new vulnerabilities, Ele explained, "The general wisdom is that when the market falls, poorly performing companies are exposed, making them more vulnerable to some extent."

Ele also noted that despite near-term hesitation, activists may see new entry points as downturns expose operational weaknesses — setting the stage for renewed activity once the dust settles.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.