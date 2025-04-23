ARTICLE
23 April 2025

Schulte Partner Ele Klein Talks Activism In A Time Of Tariffs With Bloomberg

SR
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Contributor

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP logo
With a firm focus on private capital, Schulte Roth & Zabel comprises legal advisers and commercial problem-solvers who combine exceptional experience, industry insight, integrated intelligence and commercial creativity to help clients raise and invest assets and protect and expand their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
This year's proxy season is unfolding amid escalating trade tensions that have triggered global market volatility and wiped trillions off stock valuations.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Ele Klein
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

This year's proxy season is unfolding amid escalating trade tensions that have triggered global market volatility and wiped trillions off stock valuations. As companies grapple with uncertain business models and falling share prices — activist investors are examining their usual playbook. Ele Klein, Schulte's co-chair of the Global Shareholder Activism Group spoke with Bloomberg on the state of the industry.

Market disruption may complicate activists' ability to make a clear case for change, but it also reveals new vulnerabilities, Ele explained, "The general wisdom is that when the market falls, poorly performing companies are exposed, making them more vulnerable to some extent."

Ele also noted that despite near-term hesitation, activists may see new entry points as downturns expose operational weaknesses — setting the stage for renewed activity once the dust settles.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ele Klein
Ele Klein
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More