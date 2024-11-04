Supply Chain Issues Or Opportunities?

Empirical data shows that companies that consistently evaluate their supply chain generate incremental revenue, thus creating more value for shareholders. Employee strikes, force majeure events, and even political conflicts need to be evaluated from an outside/inside lens. When management observes external factors and takes actions to proactively assess a company's own supply chain, risks to the underlying business operations can be mitigated.

Given the backdrop, new legislation is being proposed to (hopefully) enable companies to better understand their risks. For example, the US House passed a law that would deny certain tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs) that include battery components from Chinese companies.

At Riveron, we support companies with seasoned experts who can help identify existing (or blind) gaps in the supply chain to help alleviate disruptions or prevent any unnecessary disruptions.

