ARTICLE
4 November 2024

Supply Chain Issues Or Opportunities?

R
Riveron

Contributor

Riveron logo

Riveron is a national business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology, and operations. Since its entrepreneurial beginnings in Dallas, Riveron has expanded its client base and grown through strategic acquisitions to become a leading advisory firm. Known for its client-centric approach, Riveron treats each business as its own, leveraging deep expertise and diverse backgrounds to address unique client needs and help them achieve their full potential. With a strong culture of inclusivity and core values, Riveron is both a trusted partner to clients and an employer of choice for top talent.

Explore Firm Details
Empirical data shows that companies that consistently evaluate their supply chain generate incremental revenue, thus creating more value for shareholders.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Andy Baker
Authors

Empirical data shows that companies that consistently evaluate their supply chain generate incremental revenue, thus creating more value for shareholders. Employee strikes, force majeure events, and even political conflicts need to be evaluated from an outside/inside lens. When management observes external factors and takes actions to proactively assess a company's own supply chain, risks to the underlying business operations can be mitigated.

Given the backdrop, new legislation is being proposed to (hopefully) enable companies to better understand their risks. For example, the US House passed a law that would deny certain tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs) that include battery components from Chinese companies.

At Riveron, we support companies with seasoned experts who can help identify existing (or blind) gaps in the supply chain to help alleviate disruptions or prevent any unnecessary disruptions.

1538850a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Andy Baker
Andy Baker
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More