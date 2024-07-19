Check out the latest episode of Transaction Talk featuring Aaron Fox, Managing Director at Transworld Boston, as he shares his profound insights into the unique challenges and strategies involved in selling or exiting a family business. In this episode, he discusses the intricacies of keeping sales confidential, the dynamics of family involvement in the business during a sale, and the importance of succession planning within family enterprises.

Transaction Talk is a podcast co-hosted by RIW shareholder Eric Sigman and Jennifer Fox, the president of Transworld Boston. The podcast provides a 360-degree view of the current Boston M&A market and breaks down the deal process from a business, brokerage and legal perspective.

Listen to the full episode and subscribe to Transaction Talk here.

Originally published 06 March 2024

