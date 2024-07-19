New Episode Of Transaction Talk | When Do You Need A Business Exit Advisor?

Check out the latest episode of Transaction Talk featuring Diane Hartz-Warsoff, the President of Exit Factor's SLC & Utah County branch. In this episode, Diane talks about her role as an exit advisor, a business owner's value to a company, and letting go of control.

Transaction Talk is a podcast co-hosted by RIW shareholder Eric Sigman and Jennifer Fox, the president of Transworld Boston. The podcast provides a 360-degree view of the current Boston M&A market and breaks down the deal process from a business, brokerage and legal perspective.

Originally published 09 April 2024

