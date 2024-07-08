Enterprise Analytics 101: Think Next!

Netflix uses its recommendation systems to keep you hooked. Uber uses real-time analytics to match you with fitting co-riders. Apart from these, one can point out many other applications...

Clearly, it can't be a question of technical know-how. Even the companies that has started analytics journey, often have sub-par results in terms of RoI. This raises the critical question - what lies at the root of this issue?

In this series of articles, we explore key reasons behind the low adoption of data and analytics by “Biggies” in conventional businesses like consumer goods, banking, manufacturing, pharma, and healthcare. Listed below are a few of them.

Sponsorship

The Trickle-Down Effect.

Having the right commitment and sponsorship from top management is crucial to bring about an enterprise-level transformation. To ensure enthusiasm and buy-in for analytics across the organization, sustained investment in tech, resources, and training is needed. Long term data-driven strategy needs to be chalked out, keeping in mind the evolving business environment and organizational goals.

Prioritization

First Things First!

The decision to develop analytics capabilities should not be for the sake of being AI-driven, but for becoming a value-driven organization. Stakeholders need to choose from a wide range of conflicting and inter-twined business problems (e.g., process quality vs. cost) and devise customized solutions keeping in mind the potential impact on business. The initial success, in fact, depends on one's ability to punch through the hype and focus on mature value delivering solutions.

Governance Model

Organizations need to decide upon when an analytics team fits into the organization structure. Will it be led by a business unit, or would an external partner own it? Subsequently, team structure, cost, and resource allocation need to be thought through. Ownership and coordination guidelines for crossfunctional initiatives need to be clearly defined for successful ideation, implementation, and adoption of analytics practices. Hiring for leadership roles to oversee analytics (Chief Data/ Information Officer) can help establish analytics as the backbone of organizational think tanks.

Alignment with Business Goals

Perfect Match-making

The current analytical structure of most organizations is haphazard, where data is studied in small pockets (on regional, business function levels, etc.), without an overall strategy and roadmap. While such an approach was just fine until the last decade due to IT constraints, the advent of cloud solutions has now made analytics scalable and deployable across the organization. Companies now need to align analytics initiatives with their long-term business goals in order to derive value from analytics efficiently, cost-effectively, and continuously, thus providing the benefits of synergy and scale. That being said, analytics solutions need to be customized for every company, for as what has worked in the past for others might not necessarily work for your business in the same shape.

Clear Target-Setting

Expectation vs. Reality

While analytics may seem like a technological transformation, it is rather, a tech-enabled transformation of business processes and strategies, where immediate results might not be imminent. Hence, it becomes important to set realistic expectations and timelines with a clear roadmap. A good yardstick could be to compare the current and desired state of capabilities with leading industry practices and benchmarks, hence putting you in a better position to plan investments and expected returns.

360 Analytics

To Each, Their Own.

The success of any data-driven plan lies in the organization's ability to identify business problems, formulate those as analytics problems, and choose wisely from available solutions that are spread across digitization, advanced analytics, data science, automation, and reporting. Often, there is a tendency to overlook simple yet effective solutions. Simple solutions are necessary as stepping-stones for developing advanced analytic capabilities. To judiciously manage ROI, short term benefits - of available resources and data should be traded off with the long term advantages of - aligning resources and data with clear goals.

Understanding the above-stated execution challenges has become extremely important as organizations take small steps towards data-driven decision making. An external expert can support businesses in this transition through a sturdy foundation of industry best practices and frameworks to handhold, train, and educate stakeholders in this journey of deriving value from data.

