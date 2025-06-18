Inside A Cyber Attack: Are You Being Watched? (Podcast)

self

Are you being watched?! 2025 has witnessed a surge in sophisticated cyberattacks, with ransomware attacks rising by 126% globally. In this episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse speaks with Han Lai about the critical importance of cybersecurity and the hidden risks we all face in our connected world.

Discover why information security matters and learn the first steps to take if your data is compromised. Han explains the complex nature of cyberattacks, from prolonged system infiltrations to ransomware negotiations, and how he helps clients navigate these challenges.

