Ankura CTIX FLASH Update - February 21, 2025

Cyber Threats Surge: Phishing Kits, Ransomware, and Malware Target Healthcare and Mac Users

Recent cybersecurity developments highlight alarming trends in malicious activities. The emergence of the Darcula PHAAS platform now empowers cybercriminals to effortlessly create tailored phishing kits for any brand, posing a substantial risk to organizations and individuals alike. Concurrently, the new Nailaolocker ransomware has been identified as a significant threat to EU healthcare organizations, demonstrating the vulnerability of critical services to cyber extortion. Phishing techniques continue to evolve, as illustrated by a recent attack that employs invisible Unicode characters to obscure malicious JavaScript, complicating detection efforts. Additionally, a new malware variant, FrigidStealer, has been reported to target Mac users by masquerading as fake browser updates, further emphasizing the need for enhanced security awareness across diverse platforms. These developments collectively underscore a pressing cyber threat landscape, necessitating vigilant defensive measures. CTIX analysts will continue to report on the latest malware strains and attack methodologies.

Russian Hackers Exploiting Signal Encrypted Messaging Application to Target Ukrainians

Russian state-sponsored hackers are increasingly exploiting Signal's "linked devices" feature to conduct espionage operations, particularly targeting Ukrainian military personnel, government officials, journalists, and activists. Multiple threat actors, including Sandworm, UNC5792, UNC4221, and Turla, have developed sophisticated phishing campaigns that trick victims into scanning malicious QR codes disguised as group invites, security alerts, or military-related applications like Kropyva. Once scanned, these codes link the victim's Signal account to an attacker-controlled device, allowing real-time message interception without breaking Signal's encryption. Some Russian groups have also gained access to Signal accounts by exfiltrating database files or deploying malware, such as Wavesign and PINPOINT, to collect user information and geolocation data. Additionally, battlefield tactics have included linking Signal accounts from captured Ukrainian devices back to Russian-controlled infrastructure for further exploitation. These techniques mirror broader Russian cyber campaigns targeting other secure messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. Google and Mandiant warn that such attacks are likely to expand beyond remote phishing operations to include close-access tactics where hackers gain physical access to victims' unlocked devices. In response, Signal has rolled out security updates to mitigate these threats, while experts recommend users adopt strong passwords, regularly audit linked devices, and keep their apps updated to protect against evolving cyber threats. CTIX analysts will continue to report an breaking threat actor news.

Palo Alto Vulnerabilities Chained Together in Active Exploitation

Palo Alto Networks firewalls are under active exploitation as cybercriminals chain multiple vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-0108, CVE-2024-9474, and CVE-2025-0111) to gain root access to unpatched systems. CVE-2024-9474, a privilege escalation flaw patched in November 2024, allows administrators to execute commands with root privileges. In February 2025, Palo Alto Networks patched CVE-2025-0108, an authentication bypass vulnerability that lets unauthenticated attackers access certain PHP scripts via the PAN-OS management web interface. Shortly after, researchers demonstrated how CVE-2025-0108 could be chained with CVE-2024-9474, and active exploitation quickly followed. Additionally, CVE-2025-0111, a file read vulnerability patched the same day, is now being used in exploit chains to extract sensitive configuration data. Researchers have observed a sharp increase in attack activity, with twenty-five (25) malicious IP addresses targeting these flaws, primarily from the U.S., Germany, and the Netherlands. Many PAN-OS devices remain vulnerable, with reports indicating that 65% of exposed systems have not applied patches. In response, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added CVE-2025-0108 to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, requiring Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies to remediate by no later than March 11, 2025. Palo Alto strongly urges administrators to apply the latest security updates immediately and to secure external-facing management interfaces, since merely restricting access does not eliminate the risk. Meanwhile, a general hotfix is to be released by February 20, 2025, with some customers already receiving a limited-release patch. Given the growing exploitation, CTIX analysts stress that exposing management consoles to the internet is a significant risk and should be avoided whenever possible.

