Understanding Security Clearance Forms: Supplementing The SF-85P And SF-86

When applying for a security clearance, you will need to complete one of two forms depending on the level of clearance you are required to obtain.

The SF-85P is used for Public Trust clearances and the SF-86 is used for Secret, Top Secret, and higher clearances. When completing the form itself, it is important to not only provide accurate answers to the questions and detailed explanations where necessary, but it is also important to mitigate potentially derogatory information. For example, if an applicant is reporting past drug use, it is important to not only accurately report the drug use but to also provide additional information to ensure the government that the individual is no longer using illegal substances nor intends to use illegal substances in the future.

Expedite the Security Clearance Process

A helpful tool to accomplish properly supplementing the SF-86 is to provide a packet of mitigation including documentation, statements, etc. that serve to mitigate any potential concerns which the questionnaire answers may bring. As the government not only reviews whether it is consistently clear with national interests for an individual to receive a security clearance based on the potentially concerning information provided, it is important to expand on character-related mitigation that allows the government to view the "whole person" that is applying for the clearance.

Since one cannot attach additional documents and evidence to the SF-85P or SF-86 forms in the eApp system that is used today, it is helpful to separately submit these items to the Agency in which the individual is applying to potentially mitigate the concerns before receiving a Letter of Interrogatory or Notice of Intent to Deny/ Statement of Reasons. This can assist an applicant in getting ahead of the long road involved appealing a potential security clearance denial. Getting ahead of the potential appeal process can expedite the clearance approval and provide faster access to the contingent employment position requiring the clearance.

