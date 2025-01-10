Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations FLASH Wrap-Up [Report]: December 2024

Discover the Latest Global Cyber Trends, Threats, and Popular Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Techniques to Prepare Your Business Now

Each month, the Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services (CTIX) team prepares this report to educate executives, cyber professionals, and end users on the latest ransomware and malware threats, threat actor activities, and vulnerabilities impacting organizations across the globe that your company could encounter.

The December 2024 FLASH Wrap-Up Report includes a roundup of critical threats, vulnerabilities, and techniques your team should know in order to start preparing your business today.

Highlights from the December FLASH Wrap-Up Report include:

Venom Spider Develops Malware-as-a-Service Offering

Androxgh0st Botnet Becomes the Most Prevalent Malware

Law Enforcement Dismantles MATRIX Communication Service, Used for Cybercrime

Operation Destabilise: Russian Ransomware Laundering Networks Disrupted by The UK's National Crime Agency

WordPress Plugin "Hunk Companion" Vulnerability Exploited to Covertly Install Malicious Plugins

GET YOUR COPY OF THE REPORT

Access your copy of this complimentary threat report with expert analysis of tactics and adversary techniques here >>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.