ARTICLE
10 January 2025

Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations FLASH Wrap-Up [Report]: December 2024

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
Attackers are attaching corrupted Microsoft Word documents to phishing emails in a novel attempt to evade email malware prevention mechanisms. Corrupted Word documents bypass email security due to their damaged.
United States Technology
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Discover the Latest Global Cyber Trends, Threats, and Popular Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Techniques to Prepare Your Business Now

Each month, the Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services (CTIX) team prepares this report to educate executives, cyber professionals, and end users on the latest ransomware and malware threats, threat actor activities, and vulnerabilities impacting organizations across the globe that your company could encounter.

The December 2024 FLASH Wrap-Up Report includes a roundup of critical threats, vulnerabilities, and techniques your team should know in order to start preparing your business today.

Highlights from the December FLASH Wrap-Up Report include:

  • Venom Spider Develops Malware-as-a-Service Offering
  • Androxgh0st Botnet Becomes the Most Prevalent Malware
  • Law Enforcement Dismantles MATRIX Communication Service, Used for Cybercrime
  • Operation Destabilise: Russian Ransomware Laundering Networks Disrupted by The UK's National Crime Agency
  • WordPress Plugin "Hunk Companion" Vulnerability Exploited to Covertly Install Malicious Plugins

GET YOUR COPY OF THE REPORT

Access your copy of this complimentary threat report with expert analysis of tactics and adversary techniques here >>

1567250.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More