25 September 2024

Service Agreement Lessons From July's Global Tech Outage

WilmerHale

Contributor

United States Technology
Authors

In an expert analysis published in Law360, Partners Robert Finkel and Ariel Soiffer, and Associate Helen Park discuss the global effects of the recent CrowdStrike outage and explore some of the protections that customers should consider in their IT agreements to address the risks posed by critical, interconnected third-party systems.

Click here to continue reading.

Originally published by Law360 on the 23rd of September, 2024.

Robert M. Finkel
Ariel Soiffer
Helen Park
