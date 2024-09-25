In an expert analysis published in Law360, Partners Robert Finkel and Ariel Soiffer, and Associate Helen Park discuss the global effects of the recent CrowdStrike outage and explore some of the protections...

In an expert analysis published in Law360, Partners Robert Finkel and Ariel Soiffer, and Associate Helen Park discuss the global effects of the recent CrowdStrike outage and explore some of the protections that customers should consider in their IT agreements to address the risks posed by critical, interconnected third-party systems.

Originally published by Law360 on the 23rd of September, 2024.

