Fastest 5 Minutes: Cybersecurity, Health Information Technology (Podcast)

This week's episode covers a False Claims Act whistleblower lawsuit involving failure to comply with federal cybersecurity requirements, a new CISA cyber incident reporting tool, and a proposed rule to implement an HHS-wide policy relating to health information technology, and is hosted by Peter Eyre. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

