18 September 2024

Defending Democracy: Cyber Threats & Foreign Interference - The Top Cybersecurity Threats Facing The 2024 Elections (Video)

The upcoming U.S. elections will shape critical policies, but face threats of disinformation and foreign interference. In the lead-up to election day, safeguarding democracy requires vigilance, awareness, and proactive measures.

During this eye-opening webinar our expert panel including; David J. Hickton, Founding Director, University of Pittsburgh Institute for Cyber Law, Policy and Security and former U.S. Attorney; Harvey Rishikof, Director of Policy and Cyber Security Research and Visiting Research Professor, University of Maryland Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security; and Michael McLaughlin, Buchanan's Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Practice Co-leader, discussed the pressing security concerns surrounding the 2024 U.S. elections. The discussion was moderated by Dina Temple-Raston, Host and Managing Editor of the Click Here podcast as well as a senior correspondent at Recorded Future News.

The combined group brought a wealth of experience in cybersecurity, law, policy, and national security. They explored key topics including foreign and domestic disinformation campaigns, critical infrastructure vulnerabilities, and the emerging role of artificial intelligence in both cyber attacks and defense.

View the recording here or below.

