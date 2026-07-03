New York's Digital Asset Lending Rules Are Now Live

New York's UCC Revision Act, effective June 3, 2026, introduces a modernized legal framework for digital assets including cryptocurrency, blockchain assets, and NFTs. The legislation establishes "controllable electronic records" as a technology-neutral mechanism for perfecting security interests in digital collateral, while creating new asset categories that reduce legal ambiguity for lenders.

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Key Takeaways

New York's UCC Revision Act took effect June 3, 2026, modernizing the state's commercial law framework for digital assets, including cryptocurrency, blockchain assets, AI-enabled systems and NFTs.

New Article 12 introduces “controllable electronic records” ( CERs ), a technology-neutral framework in which “control” of a digital record functions like physical possession, enabling security interests to be perfected with senior priority.

), a technology-neutral framework in which “control” of a digital record functions like physical possession, enabling security interests to be perfected with senior priority. New asset categories under Article 9, specifically controllable accounts and controllable payment intangibles, reduce legal ambiguity and transaction friction for lenders taking digital assets as collateral.

Lien priorities validly structured before June 3, 2026 remain enforceable under prior law through June 3, 2027, giving market participants time to assess and, where appropriate, update their documentation.

Market participants active in secured lending, custody and digital asset finance should review existing collateral packages and perfection methods now, given New York's role as the governing law of choice for U.S. financing transactions.

Effective June 3, 2026, New York’s UCC Revision Act modernizes the state’s Uniform Commercial Code for the digital economy. The Revision Act implements the 2022 UCC Amendments approved by the Uniform Law Commission and the American Law Institute, which were designed to address emerging technologies, including cryptocurrency, blockchain-based assets, artificial intelligence-enabled systems and non-fungible tokens, with certain adjustments tailored to pre-existing New York law. The result is a clearer commercial law regime for financing transactions involving digital assets and related rights.

Two sets of statutory provisions are central to the 2022 Amendments and the Revision Act: amended Article 9 and new Article 12.

Article 12: A New Regime for Controllable Electronic Records

At the center of the 2022 amendments, and of New York’s Revision Act, is new UCC Article 12, which creates a comprehensive legal regime for controllable electronic records (CERs).

A CER is an intangible digital record that can be subjected to “control.” Control is the functional analogue of possession in the digital environment. It enables a secured party to establish a legally recognized form of exclusive electronic power over the record in order to perfect its security interest with priority over other liens. Article 12 is technology-neutral and intended to accommodate current and future digital asset types.

Article 9: Greater Certainty for Lending Secured by Digital Assets

Before the Revision Act’s adoption, secured parties faced uncertainty in respect of perfection priority for liens on cryptocurrency and other digital assets. The Revision Act creates new UCC asset types, including “controllable accounts” and “controllable payment intangibles.” These are accounts receivable and payment intangibles evidenced by a CER where the obligor has agreed to pay the person who has control of the CER. The amended provisions establish clearer rules on perfection and priority of security interests, reducing legal ambiguity and transaction friction in digital-asset secured lending.

New York-Specific Features and Transitional Rules

Although the Revision Act largely follows the 2022 Amendments, it includes a few New York-specific deviations. Among others, the following two New York-specific provisions address the interaction between Article 12 and pre-existing New York law.

First, Section 12-103(c) contains an express carve-out from New York’s Electronic Signatures and Records Act (ESRA), codified in the State Technology Law, providing that ESRA shall not impair the enforceability or effectiveness of a CER under Article 12 and shall not cause such an electronic-record to be governed by Article 3 of the UCC rather than Article 12.

Second, Section 12-103(b) expressly preserves the application of New York consumer law protections to transactions subject to Article 12.

The Revision Act is drafted to preserve continuity and protect pre-existing lien priorities during a one-year transition period. During this period, transactions, rights and interests that were validly created before June 3, 2026 remain valid and may be terminated, completed, consummated, or enforced as though the Revision Act had not taken effect.

Conclusions for Market Participants and Practitioners

With the Revision Act now effective, market participants should consider a targeted review of existing and potential transaction structures and documentation, including:

Secured lending and collateral packages: Evaluate whether digital asset collateral is now better addressed as a controllable account, controllable payment intangible or other collateral category, and whether the perfection method traditionally employed should be modified or supplemented in light of the new rules.

Evaluate whether digital asset collateral is now better addressed as a controllable account, controllable payment intangible or other collateral category, and whether the perfection method traditionally employed should be modified or supplemented in light of the new rules. Creation of CERs: Understand the Article 12 concept of control and the requirements and consequences of qualifying purchaser status, considering that digital assets designed to satisfy such requirements will enjoy greater financeability and liquidity.

Understand the Article 12 concept of control and the requirements and consequences of qualifying purchaser status, considering that digital assets designed to satisfy such requirements will enjoy greater financeability and liquidity. Legacy transactions: For pre-effective date transactions, analyze whether the existing perfection and priority outcomes achieve the secured party’s objectives or whether the transaction should be amended in light of the new UCC provisions to reduce operational uncertainty or risk.

Given New York’s role as a global financial center and governing law of choice for U.S.-based financing transactions, the Revision Act is likely to influence market practice well beyond New York, particularly for secured finance, custody structures and digital-asset transactions.

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