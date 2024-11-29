Market Horizons Podcast: What's In A Name? CRT And SRT (Podcast)

In this episode of A&O Shearman's Market Horizons podcast series, our structured finance team discusses one of the hottest topics in global finance: credit risk transfer and significant risk transfer trades.

It is moderated by senior associate Robert Simmons (London), and he is joined by Donna Parisi, global co-head of our global financial markets practice, senior associate James Bryson, both in New York, and Parya Badie, partner in our London office. Together, they discuss each name used in the market for this product and analyze what we can learn about it, its features and its uses just from those short labels. The episode provides a non-technical introduction to this fascinating area for the U.S., Europe and beyond, and helps demystify some of its complexities.

Read our whitepaper on this topic CRT and SRT trades: an introductory guide for issuers and investors here.

