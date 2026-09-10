Quorum: Boardroom Insights Into Governance, M&A, And Securities Law – September 2026

Key focus areas of the SEC in 2026 under Chairman Atkins

The 2026 regulatory reset agenda of SEC Chairman Paul Atkins reflects a fundamental shift in the SEC’s approach to disclosure and rulemaking, which the Chairman frames as a return to first principles grounded in materiality, capital formation, and regulatory clarity. In his April 2026 remarks and related speeches, Atkins has stressed that the SEC is seeking to simplify and modernize the disclosure regime, particularly Regulation S-K, by eliminating immaterial or duplicative requirements, reducing compliance burdens, and replacing “regulation by enforcement” with clear, forward-looking rules, all while maintaining the SEC’s core investor protection mandate. This agenda also includes broader initiatives that are intended to revitalize U.S. public markets, enhance access to capital (including through scaled disclosure and reporting reforms), and improve competitiveness by aligning regulation with evolving market conditions. These initiatives are primarily focused on domestic issuers, as the SEC has signaled that the treatment of foreign private issuers remains under review through its concept release on foreign private issuer eligibility, which considers whether existing accommodations should be narrowed or otherwise recalibrated. Accordingly, foreign private issuers are generally not the immediate focus of these disclosure reforms pending the outcome of that review.

More information relevant to non-U.S. public companies can be found here.

Among its most significant early reform actions, the SEC has proposed the rescission of its 2024 climate-related disclosure rules, which had been adopted in March 2024 but was stayed shortly thereafter following legal challenges and never took effect. The proposed rescission is largely procedural and would formally conclude the rulemaking process. The agency’s action marks the final step in winding down this regulatory initiative and reflects the SEC’s shift toward a less prescriptive approach to disclosure that emphasizes evaluating the materiality of specific topics in light of the individual company’s particular circumstances.

SEC staff issues exemptive order permitting shortened tender offer periods for all-cash equity transactions

The SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance recently issued an exemptive order under the Exchange Act permitting certain tender offers for equity securities to remain open for a minimum period of ten business days instead of a minimum period of 20 business days as required under the SEC’s tender offer rules.

The abbreviated offering periods are available for all-cash third-party and issuer tender offers for equity securities of reporting companies, as well as for all-cash tender offers by non-reporting companies for their own equity securities. To qualify for this relief, the third-party equity tender offer must be made in connection with a negotiated business combination transaction. Parties relying on the exemptive order must comply with conditions specified in the order.

The exemptive order offers acquirors in negotiated M&A transactions involving a “two-step” acquisition process new flexibility to reduce the time to closing. The relief also may enable reporting companies engaged in self-tenders to limit their exposure to market fluctuations during the shortened offering period.

More information can be found in our SEC Update published on 12 May.

SEC staff issues exemptive order expanding availability of shorter debt tender offer periods

The SEC's Division of Corporation Finance subsequently issued an exemptive order under the Exchange Act expanding the availability of abbreviated minimum offering periods for tender and exchange offers for non-convertible debt securities.

The exemptive order permits qualifying offers to remain open for a minimum period of five business days rather than the minimum period of 20 business days required under the SEC's tender offer rules. The order supersedes the Division's 2015 no-action letter and any similar letters that had permitted abbreviated offering periods for non-convertible debt tender offers conducted in compliance with more restrictive conditions.

Abbreviated offering periods are available under the new order only for tender and exchange offers for non-convertible debt securities made by the issuer of the securities, a direct or indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the issuer, or a parent company that directly or indirectly owns 100% of the issuer's capital stock. The offer consideration may consist of cash, non-convertible debt securities with specified terms, or a combination of cash and such securities. Parties relying on the exemption also must comply with other conditions described in the order.

More information can be found in our SEC Update published on 4 August.