Public Company Advisory News Roundup: SEC Announces Formation Of Specialized Unit Within Division Of Enforcement To Combat Accounting And Financial Reporting Fraud

David M. Lynn’s articles from Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
- with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management industries
Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
- within Criminal Law and Strategy topic(s)
The latest issue of the Goodwin Public Company Advisory News Roundup has been posted, covering the period from August 1, 2026 – August 14, 2026. The Roundup highlights the latest developments in SEC and stock exchange regulatory activity, corporate governance and other topics relevant to public company counseling and compliance. We address the following topics in this issue:
- SEC Announces Formation of Specialized Unit Within Division of Enforcement to Combat Accounting and Financial Reporting Fraud
- Goodwin’s Public Company Advisory Practice Summarizes Key Themes Emerging From Public Comment Letters on the SEC’s Semiannual Reporting Proposal
- FinCEN Permanently Removes Requirement for US Companies and Persons to Report Beneficial Ownership Information
- Glass Lewis Reports on Shareholder Proposals and Company Exclusions
Subscribe to the Goodwin Public Company Advisory News Roundup today!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]