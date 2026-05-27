Bye, Bye Baby Shelf: SEC Takes Aim At Offering And Reporting Reform With Two New Proposed Rules

On May 19, 2026, the SEC proposed two rulemakings described by Chairman Paul S. Atkins as “the foundation for my agenda to Make IPOs Great Again.” The two proposals — the Registered Offering Reform Proposal (Release Nos. 33-11418 and 34-105513) and the Enhancement of Emerging Growth Company Accommodations and Simplification of Filer Status for Reporting Companies Proposal (Release Nos. 33-11419 and 34-105515) — together represent the most significant overhaul of the public company registration and reporting framework in over two decades.

Registered Offering Reform Proposal

Most notably, this proposal would eliminate the requirement that issuers be subject to Exchange Act reporting for at least 12 months before using Form S-3 and all form transaction requirements, including the instruction to Form S-3, known as the “baby shelf rule,” that currently requires issuers to have at least $75 million in public float in order to register an unlimited amount of securities in primary offerings using Form S-3. Despite its diminutive name, the baby shelf rule has been one of the biggest barriers to capital raising for small-cap issuers since its adoption in 2007. The SEC estimates 2,150 additional issuers would gain full Form S-3 access pursuant to this proposed amendment. The proposal would also extend Well-Known Seasoned Issuer (WKSI) accommodations and communication benefits — currently reserved for issuers with $700 million+ in public float — to exchange-listed companies eligible for Form S-3, with automatic shelf registration available to those issuers who have also been subject to Exchange Act reporting requirements for the previous 12 months. In addition, the proposal would preempt state blue sky registration and qualification requirements for SEC registered offerings and expand incorporation by reference eligibility for issuers offering pursuant to Form S-1.

Filer Status Overhaul and Expansion of Scaled Disclosure Accommodations Proposal

The second proposal would collapse the current alphabet soup of filer categories — large accelerated filer, accelerated filer, non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, and emerging growth company — into just two categories: large accelerated filers (LAFs) and non-accelerated filers (NAFs). The LAF public float threshold would increase from $700 million to $2 billion, measured over two consecutive years, with a 60-month post-IPO seasoning period. Issuers not qualifying as LAFs would be NAFs eligible for scaled disclosure and reporting accommodations currently enjoyed by certain smaller reporting companies and emerging growth companies — including, perhaps most significantly, exemptions from the Section 404(b) requirements for auditor attestations of internal control over financial reporting. A new “small non-accelerated filer” subcategory (issuers with assets of less than $35 million) would also be eligible for extended 10-K and 10-Q filing deadlines.

Key Takeaways

If adopted, these proposals would dramatically lower the barriers to capital formation for smaller and newer public companies while potentially reducing ongoing compliance costs for the vast majority of smaller issuers. Chairman Atkins signaled these are “just the beginning,” with a planned overhaul of Regulation S-K disclosure requirements “with materiality as its north star” still to come. We look forward to hearing more.

The full text of the proposals is available here: https://www.sec.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2026-46-sec-proposes-transformative-reforms-help-public-companies-conduct-registered-offerings-simplify