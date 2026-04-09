From Hourly To Strategic: How Fixed Fees Are Reshaping Public Company Counsel

Public company leaders face an increasingly difficult balancing act. Disclosure obligations, SEC scrutiny and governance expectations have steadily expanded, while boards and management teams operate under relentless pressure to control costs and demonstrate disciplined stewardship of corporate resources. For many companies, the challenge is not simply regulatory compliance but how to obtain timely, high-quality legal guidance without creating unpredictable legal spend. It shapes when and how executives seek legal advice, how in-house legal departments allocate scarce time and attention, and how companies navigate the fine line between compliance and strategic agility. In this environment, the mechanics of how legal services are purchased can matter almost as much as the substance of the advice itself.

For decades, the billable hour has been the default pricing model for securities law work. The model has its virtues. It is simple to administer, it ties payment to time expended, and it can be fair for discrete, high-intensity matters. However, for recurring work that requires ongoing judgment and rapid responsiveness, hourly billing can create friction. It can make legal advice feel like a scarce commodity to be rationed rather than a routine component of decision-making. It can produce budgeting uncertainty for finance teams and create incentives for law firms that favor hours worked over problems solved. As regulatory complexity grows and boards and executives demand both rigorous compliance and cost discipline, alternative pricing models warrant closer attention.

Fixed legal fee arrangements for recurring securities law services are gaining more and more traction as a practical, value-oriented option that better aligns incentives between outside counsel and public company clients. When a company and its counsel agree in advance on a predictable annual or periodic fee for a defined scope of services, the relationship often changes in subtle but meaningful ways. Budgeting becomes more reliable. Management and in-house counsel are more likely to seek advice earlier in the decision-making process.

The law firm's incentives change as well. Counsel is encouraged to streamline processes, deploy the right mix of senior and junior resources, and invest in matter-management tools that increase efficiency. Over time, those investments benefit the client through faster turnaround, more consistent quality and a deeper institutional understanding of the company.

For public companies, the advantages are concrete. Fixed fees provide greater predictability in legal budgets, enabling finance teams to forecast legal spend with confidence and allocate capital accordingly. They also encourage earlier and more frequent consultation. When executives know that routine reporting reviews, disclosure questions and governance matters are covered by fixed fees, they are less likely to delay seeking counsel until a problem fully develops. Early engagement reduces legal and reputational risk and often lowers total cost by avoiding last-minute, high-intensity interventions.

Fixed fee structures can also deepen collaboration between management and outside counsel. A predictable retainer fosters a partnership mentality in which counsel becomes an embedded adviser rather than an episodic vendor. Fixed arrangements reduce the hesitation that sometimes accompanies hourly billing, enabling more proactive compliance and more thoughtful strategic planning. They also create incentives for law firms to standardize recurring deliverables, while reserving bespoke pricing for one-off transactions or litigation.

Not every securities matter is well-suited to a fixed fee. The most natural candidates are recurring, predictable tasks that follow a regular cycle and benefit from institutional familiarity. Periodic reporting work (including review of Form 10-K and Form 10-Q drafts, SEC rule checks, and coordination with auditors) typically fits that description. Routine disclosure review and preparation of Form 8-K filings arising in the ordinary course of business are similarly well-suited to a fixed annual budget. Corporate governance support around annual proxy statements, director and officer questionnaires, meeting scripts, and supporting documentation can likewise be scoped and priced on a recurring basis. Ongoing Section 13 and Section 16 filings involving standard open-market transactions or routine equity grants are another logical fit.

In practice, a fixed-fee arrangement often takes the form of an annual package covering these recurring services with explicit assumptions and exclusions. Typical assumptions might include the absence of extraordinary transactions, limited in-house legal support, and no material changes in law that would expand the scope of required work. Exclusions commonly include capital raises, mergers and acquisitions, transactions requiring pro forma financial statements, contested proxy fights, regulatory investigations and litigation.

The design of the arrangement matters. A fixed-fee structure is not a blank check. The parties must define scope, assumptions and exclusions with care. A robust fixed-fee agreement will typically include mechanisms for periodic review and adjustment, so the arrangement remains fair if the company grows, changes its reporting profile or encounters unexpected regulatory developments. It may also define response times and escalation protocols to ensure that urgent matters receive appropriate attention. Well-designed fixed-fee arrangements often result in greater and more consistent involvement by senior partners, who develop a deeper institutional understanding of the company's business, risk profile and disclosure practices, enabling them to provide more informed strategic guidance, while experienced associates and standardized processes address routine tasks efficiently.

Common misconceptions about fixed fees deserve direct rebuttal. Some executives worry that a fixed arrangement will reduce the quality or availability of legal services. In practice, the opposite is often true. When a law firm accepts a fixed fee for recurring work, it has an incentive to invest in systems, processes and staffing models that deliver consistent, high-quality output efficiently. Those investments typically improve turnaround times and reduce the risk of errors.

Another concern is that fixed fees will discourage responsiveness for urgent matters. Well-structured agreements address that risk by defining response times, escalation protocols and the treatment of out-of-scope urgent work. A third misconception is that fixed fees transfer all risk to the law firm. In reality, a balanced arrangement shares risk. The firm assumes the operational risk of delivering recurring services efficiently, while the client retains responsibility for disclosing material facts and for decisions that carry business risk.

From the law firm's perspective, fixed fee engagements for securities work are not a retreat from quality. Rather, they invite firms to rethink how legal services are delivered. Firms that succeed with fixed pricing combine experienced securities lawyers with disciplined project management, clear scoping and a willingness to standardize routine tasks. That model allows senior partners to remain closely engaged across the client's ongoing matters, while supporting teams manage repetitive work efficiently.

Boards and audit committees should take note. Legal spend is not merely a line item; it is a governance lever. A predictable, well-designed fixed fee arrangement can enhance a board's ability to oversee disclosure controls, risk management and compliance programs. It can free general counsel to focus on strategic legal issues rather than on triaging hourly invoices.

Fixed fees are not a cure-all, and they are not appropriate for every matter. Complex transactions, litigation and novel regulatory questions will continue to require more traditional or more personalized engagement models. For recurring securities law services, however, fixed-fee arrangements offer a compelling combination of predictability, alignment and efficiency.

Innovation in legal service delivery is not an abstract trend. It is a practical response to the realities that boards and management confront on a daily basis. Companies that rethink how they buy legal advice will be better positioned to manage risk, act with speed and allocate capital where it creates the most value.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Business Review, © ALM Media Properties LLC. All rights reserved.

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