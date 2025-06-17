SEC And CFTC Again Extend Compliance Deadline For Form PF Amendments

On June 11, 2025, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted to extend the compliance date of the Form PF amendments that were adopted in February 2024 again from June 12, 2025 to October 1, 2025. Therefore, filings that are due for large hedge fund advisers or large liquidity fund advisers relating to the second quarter will no longer be required to reflect the amended requirements.

SEC Chairman Atkins also said that he has instructed the SEC staff to conduct a comprehensive review of the information required by Form PF. Click here for a comparison of the previous Form PF to the revised version that will apply to all Form PFs filed on or after October 1, 2025, assuming that Form PF is not further revised or delayed.

