Eastern District Of North Carolina Dismisses Securities Claims Against Auto Parts Retailers

On January 23, 2025, Judge James C. Dever III of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina dismissed a putative securities class action against an auto parts retailer (the "Company") and certain of its former executives alleging violations of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder. Suarez v. Advanced Auto Parts, Inc. et al., No. 5:23-cv-00563 (E.D.N.C., Jan. 23, 2025). The Court granted defendants' motion to dismiss on the ground that plaintiff failed to plead facts giving rise to a strong inference of scienter, holding that a reasonable person would find the cogent, non-culpable explanations for the alleged misconduct more compelling.



Plaintiff claimed that defendants misled investors about a "broad-based turnaround effort" and "transformation initiatives" that the Company was undertaking to improve efficiencies as well as certain accounting errors, which allegedly resulted in inflated financial results for fiscal year 2022 and unrealistic guidance for 2023. Plaintiff further alleged that the executives deceived investors regarding efforts to grow margins, ultimately leaving the Company short of its fiscal goals in 2023. Plaintiff alleged that the Company later revealed accounting errors, announced a restatement of previously issued financial statements, and lowered its 2023 outlook, causing the Company's stock price to plummet. Plaintiff argued that the actions of the executive defendants demonstrated an intent to mislead investors about the truth of the Company's financial health.



The Court rejected defendants' arguments that plaintiff had failed to allege materiality, holding that the allegations suggest a reasonable investor would consider important defendants' overestimations, which allegedly exceeded $100 million, and that if the breadth of the alleged overstatements had been known, this would have significantly altered the total mix of information available.



However, the Court held that plaintiff's "shotgun pleading" was insufficient to meet the heightened pleading standard for fraud claims, rejecting plaintiff's arguments that the circumstances surrounding the restatement, the alleged lack of accounting controls, the timing of the alleged misstatements and subsequent restatements, leadership changes, and the executives' compensation incentives supported an inference of scienter. Plaintiff argued that the executive defendants were "highly motivated to commit the fraud alleged," because of short-term incentive payouts and shareholder approval on compensation rates. However, the Court explained that these allegations were inconsistent with plaintiff's own theory of fraud—that accounting errors led to defendants' overstated public announcements and defendants publicly disclosed the errors after discovering them. The Court further reasoned that even though the complaint offered "various grounds on which to infer scienter," the pleading could not "surmount the heightened pleading standard applied to fraud claims." The Court concluded that "context and common sense would suggest" that the allegations did not support a strong inference of scienter and that "[t]he more compelling inference is that defendants acted in good faith throughout the class period."

