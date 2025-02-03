New Edition Of U.S. Securities Law For International Financial Transactions And Capital Markets Published For 2025

Pre-eminent practitioner in cross-border financings, Guy Lander, Publishes for ThomsonReuters

Guy Lander, Carter Ledyard's Chair of Securities and Co-Chair of Cross-Border Practices, has just issued the latest edition of U.S. Securities Law for International Financial Transactions and Capital Markets published with ThomsonReuters. It is the leading publication providing guidance for securities, corporate finance, M&A, capital markets and financial services regulation. For companies engaging in cross-border financial transactions, the publication is the most comprehensive and practical guidance available covering both the U.S securities law and their cross-border/international aspect for attorneys to advise clients on meeting regulatory requirements and to help their clients resolve day-to-day legal issues.

Some of the key areas covered at length in the publication include:

Corporate finance, including public offerings and private placements

U.S. listing requirements, public company reporting and related financial statement and accounting issues

Global offerings

M&A, including shareholder reporting, tender offers, mergers and other business combinations

MJDS with Canada

Broker-dealer and investment adviser regulation