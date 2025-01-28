Southern District Of California Grants Motion To Dismiss Securities Claims Against Hardware Company For Lack Of Statutory Standing And Failure To State A Claim

On January 2, 2025, Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California granted a motion to dismiss a securities action asserting claims under Sections 10(b), 20(a), and 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") against a hardware company (the "Company") and certain of its former and current officers. HBK Master Fund L.P. v. MaxLinear Inc., et al., No. 3:24-cv-01033-CAB-VET (S.D. Cal. Jan. 2, 2025). Plaintiffs also brought common law fraud claims and one statutory state law claim. Plaintiffs alleged that defendants participated in a fraudulent scheme that artificially inflated the share price of a technology company (the "Target Company") the Company was set to acquire. The Court dismissed the complaint with leave to amend, holding that plaintiffs did not adequately allege statutory standing to sue because they invested in the securities of the Target Company rather than the Company, and that plaintiffs otherwise failed to state a securities fraud claim.



Plaintiffs, investment funds that invested in the Target Company from June 2 to June 26, 2023, alleged that defendants misled investors about the Company's commitment to merge with the Target Company and the potential benefits of such a merger. Specifically, plaintiffs alleged that defendants allegedly made material misrepresentations and omissions about the Company's intent regarding the combination with the Target Company, all while allegedly secretly planning to breach the merger agreement after the merger no longer appeared to be an attractive business proposition. Plaintiffs further alleged that when the merger was approved by the regulatory authorities, defendants fabricated a breach by the Target Company to avoid liabilities associated with terminating the transaction.



Applying the Ninth Circuit purchaser-seller rule, the Court held that a plaintiff has standing under Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act if the plaintiff purchased or sold the securities about which the alleged misrepresentations were made. According to the Court, the Ninth Circuit has set a "bright-line rule that the security at issue must be one about which the alleged misrepresentations were made." Because the alleged misrepresentations were made about the Company's security, rather than the Target Company's security, and because plaintiffs did not hold the Company's securities during the relevant period, the Court held that plaintiffs did not allege statutory standing to bring their Section 10(b) and 20(a) claims.



The Court noted it was an "open question" as to whether plaintiffs must clear the statutory seller rule to as to their Section 10(b) scheme liability claim, but held that "where the challenged conduct relies principally on an alleged misstatement to meet the elements of a scheme claim"—as plaintiffs alleged here—plaintiffs must allege that they purchased or sold the securities about which the alleged misstatements were made, and for that reason the 10(b) scheme claim also fails.



Finally, the Court dismissed plaintiffs' Section 18 claim for failure to plead actual reliance—as required—as plaintiffs did not identify which allegedly misleading statement they relied on and because many of the statements that plaintiffs could "hypothetically rely on . . . cannot, as a matter of law, mislead anyone."



Having dismissed the securities law claims, the Court declined to exert supplemental jurisdiction over plaintiffs' common law and state law claims.

