What's The Deal? – Rule 10b5-1 Plans

A Rule 10b5‐1 plan is a written securities trading plan that is designed to comply with Rule 10b5‐1(c) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.

A Rule 10b5‐1 plan is a written securities trading plan that is designed to comply with Rule 10b5‐1(c) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any person or entity executing pre‐planned transactions pursuant to a Rule 10b5‐1 plan that was established in good faith at a time when that person or entity was unaware of material non‐public information has an affirmative defense against accusations of insider trading, even if actual trades made pursuant to the plan are executed at a time when the person or entity may be or is aware of material, non-public information. Company insiders and large stakeholders should revisit establishing a Rule 10b5-1 plan during upcoming clean window periods post earnings announcements.

Our What's the Deal? discusses Rule 10b5-1 Plans and the SEC's 2022 amendments to the rules and new disclosure requirements.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.