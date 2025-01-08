SEC's EDGAR System Will Be Closed On Thursday, January 9, 2025

The Electronic Data Gathering System Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system will be closed on Thursday, January 9, 2025 in observance of a federal holiday honoring the thirty-ninth President of the United States, James Earl Carter, Jr., pursuant to President Biden's December 30, 2024 executive order. Additionally, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will suspend trading on January 9, 2025, as a mark of respect.

For filing purposes, Thursday, January 9, 2025, will be treated as a federal holiday, and the SEC's EDGAR system will resume normal operations on Friday, January 10, 2025. Filings required to be made on Thursday, January 9, 2025, will be considered timely if filed on or before Friday, January 10, 2025, EDGAR's next operational business day.

Please also note that on January 9, 2025:

EDGAR filing websites will not be operational,

filings will not be accepted in EDGAR and

EDGAR Filer Support will be closed.

Registrants and filers should carefully plan their filings accordingly to maintain compliance with their reporting requirements.

For more information about the SEC's new rules and any questions, please see the SEC's Announcement or contact the authors of this blog post or your regular Winston contacts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.