ARTICLE
8 January 2025

SEC's EDGAR System Will Be Closed On Thursday, January 9, 2025

WS
Winston & Strawn LLP

Contributor

Winston & Strawn LLP logo
Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.
Explore Firm Details
The Electronic Data Gathering System Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system will be closed on Thursday, January 9, 2025 in observance of a federal holiday honoring the thirty-ninth President of the United States, James Earl Carter, Jr., pursuant to President Biden's December 30, 2024 executive order.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
David A. Sakowitz,Michael J. Blankenship,Kamil Turkmani
+1 Authors

The Electronic Data Gathering System Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system will be closed on Thursday, January 9, 2025 in observance of a federal holiday honoring the thirty-ninth President of the United States, James Earl Carter, Jr., pursuant to President Biden's December 30, 2024 executive order. Additionally, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will suspend trading on January 9, 2025, as a mark of respect.

For filing purposes, Thursday, January 9, 2025, will be treated as a federal holiday, and the SEC's EDGAR system will resume normal operations on Friday, January 10, 2025. Filings required to be made on Thursday, January 9, 2025, will be considered timely if filed on or before Friday, January 10, 2025, EDGAR's next operational business day.

Please also note that on January 9, 2025:

  • EDGAR filing websites will not be operational,
  • filings will not be accepted in EDGAR and
  • EDGAR Filer Support will be closed.

Registrants and filers should carefully plan their filings accordingly to maintain compliance with their reporting requirements.

For more information about the SEC's new rules and any questions, please see the SEC's Announcement or contact the authors of this blog post or your regular Winston contacts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David A. Sakowitz
David A. Sakowitz
Photo of Michael J. Blankenship
Michael J. Blankenship
Photo of Ben Smolij
Ben Smolij
Photo of Kamil Turkmani
Kamil Turkmani
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More