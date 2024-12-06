Heightened SEC Scrutiny: Investment Advisers' MNPI Policies Under The Microscope

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is intensifying its scrutiny of investment advisers' compliance programs, particularly concerning policies and procedures designed to prevent the misuse of material nonpublic information (MNPI). Recent enforcement actions reveal that even well-intentioned but inadequately tailored policies can fall short of regulatory expectations, underscoring the importance of aligning compliance efforts with the unique risks of an adviser's business activities.

Understanding the Regulatory Framework

Section 204A of the Advisers Act: Requires investment advisers to "establish, maintain, and enforce written policies and procedures reasonably designed" to prevent the misuse of MNPI.

Compliance Rule (Rule 206(4)-7): Mandates that registered investment advisers adopt and implement policies and procedures reasonably designed to prevent violations of the Advisers Act and review their adequacy annually.

These rules emphasize proactive measures to ensure the integrity of financial markets and investor confidence, even in the absence of demonstrable misuse of MNPI.

Recent Enforcement Actions

Sound Point Capital Management The SEC charged Sound Point for inadequate MNPI policies related to its trading of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). While its compliance manual included general insider trading policies, it lacked specific provisions addressing the unique risks associated with CLOs.

Example: The adviser sold CLO equity tranches containing loans to a company undergoing financial distress. The SEC found deficiencies in policies addressing the potential impact of MNPI on CLO trading. Marathon Asset Management Marathon faced enforcement for failing to adopt sufficient policies regarding its participation on ad hoc creditors' committees. The SEC noted that Marathon's policies did not adequately address risks tied to MNPI access through such activities.

Example: Marathon engaged with a third-party restructuring adviser and traded securities without adequate procedures to assess or mitigate MNPI risks.

Key Takeaways for Investment Advisers

Tailored Policies Are Essential: Compliance programs must address the specific risks inherent to an adviser's business model, from CLO trading to interactions with third-party consultants.

Regular Reviews and Updates: Annual reviews should incorporate changes in business practices, regulatory expectations, and emerging risks.

Annual reviews should incorporate changes in business practices, regulatory expectations, and emerging risks. Document Due Diligence: Advisers must rigorously document processes for evaluating MNPI risks and interactions with external parties who may possess sensitive information.

Anticipate Aggressive Enforcement: The SEC is signaling a heightened focus on compliance deficiencies, with enforcement actions likely to increase.

Broader Implications

The SEC's proactive stance extends beyond traditional insider trading. Advisers are expected to anticipate and mitigate MNPI risks specific to their operations, ensuring compliance frameworks are not only comprehensive but also dynamic and adaptable. The recent enforcement actions send a clear message: generalized policies are no longer enough. Investment advisers must embed specificity and precision into their compliance programs to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape effectively.

