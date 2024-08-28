ARTICLE
28 August 2024

Take Private Transactions

WS
Winston & Strawn LLP

Contributor

Take-private transactions result in formerly public companies being returned to private hands. These transactions raise numerous state law, federal securities law...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Justin F. Hoffman
Photo of Ben Smolij
Authors
Take-private transactions result in formerly public companies being returned to private hands. These transactions raise numerous state law, federal securities law, and governance issues. In this presentation, we focus on critical aspects of take-private transactions, including:

  • Emerging Trends in Take-Private Transactions
  • Timeline and key milestones in Take-Private Transactions
  • Legal Considerations for Board and Controlling Stockholders, including Fiduciary Duties

Download the presentation

