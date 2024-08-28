Take-private transactions result in formerly public companies being returned to private hands. These transactions raise numerous state law, federal securities law, and governance issues. In this presentation, we focus on critical aspects of take-private transactions, including:

Emerging Trends in Take-Private Transactions

Timeline and key milestones in Take-Private Transactions

Legal Considerations for Board and Controlling Stockholders, including Fiduciary Duties

