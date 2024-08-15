When the U.S. Department of Justice recently launched its first whistleblower program, The Wall Street Journal looked to Securities Enforcement & Litigation partner Jane Norberg, a preeminent voice on whistleblower issues, for her insights on its potential broad corporate impacts and how companies should prepare.

In The Wall Street Journal article, "Whistleblower Legal Sector Welcomes DOJ Pilot Program, but Concerns Remain," Norberg noted that the program will pressure companies "to ensure their internal reporting procedures and investigations protocol are in place and firing on all cylinders."

"Companies need to make sure managers who are hearing a tip will get the information to the right people in the company, so that they can start the investigation immediately," she added.

Norberg was also featured in InvestmentNews, Compliance Week, The National Law Journal, and Law360.

Read The Wall Street Journal article (subscription required).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.