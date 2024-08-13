On August 8, 2024, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed United States District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers's dismissal of a putative securities class action asserting claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 against an electric vehicle company (the "Company") and certain of its executives. In re CCIV / Lucid Motors Sec. Litig., No. 23-16049 (9th Cir. Aug. 8, 2023). Plaintiffs, who allegedly purchased shares in a Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC") that later merged with the Company, averred that, prior to the merger, the Company overstated its projections, which induced plaintiffs to purchase the SPAC's stock at an artificially inflated price before the deSPAC transaction closed. The district court dismissed plaintiffs' claims for failure to identify an actionable misrepresentation or omission. We previously covered the district court's ruling here. Reviewing the district court's decision de novo, the Ninth Circuit affirmed dismissal on the alternative ground that plaintiffs lacked standing to assert Exchange Act claims based on statements by the Company made before the deSPAC transaction closed.



According to the complaint, merger negotiations between the SPAC and the Company took place between January 11 and February 22, 2021. During that time, there allegedly was wide speculation in the financial press that the merger would occur, but neither entity made public comments. On February 5 and 12, 2021, the Company's CEO allegedly made bullish remarks about its projected production of vehicles for 2021 during a televised interview. Plaintiffs aver that they purchased SPAC stock after the Company's representations but before the merger's announcement. On the day of the merger announcement, the Company disclosed that it expected to produce only 577 cars in 2021 compared to the 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles the CEO had projected. The SPAC's stock price allegedly fell in response and plaintiffs filed suit.



Defendants moved to dismiss on two grounds: (1) lack of standing to assert claims under Section 10(b) and (2) failure to state a claim. As to standing, defendants argued the Supreme Court's decision in Blue Chip Stamps v. Manor Drug Stores, 421 U.S. 723, 737 (1975), requires that plaintiff must have purchased the security about which the alleged misrepresentations were made. The district court rejected defendants' interpretation of Blue Chip, finding, among other things, that it imposed a standard that was too limiting. The district court instead applied a more forgiving "direct relationship" standard, concluding that the merger between the SPAC, whose stock plaintiff purchased, and the Company, who was actually subject to the alleged misrepresentations, sufficed to establish such a relationship. Nevertheless, the district court dismissed the complaint for failure to state a claim.



On appeal, the Ninth Circuit's interpretive analysis of Blue Chip led it to the opposite conclusion than the one reached by the district court. The Ninth Circuit held that Blue Chip's language that limits statutory standing to "purchasers or sellers of the stock in question" should be construed to mean that only a plaintiff who purchases the security of the issuer about which a misrepresentation allegedly was made has standing to sue under Section 10(b). The Ninth Circuit reached this conclusion by examining both the doctrinal underpinnings of Blue Chip and the Second Circuit's decision in a substantively similar case, Menora Mivtachip Ins. Ltd. v. Frutarom Indus. Ltd., 54 F.4th 82, 88–89 (2d Cir. 2022). We previously covered the Second Circuit's ruling in Menora here. First, the panel found it to be significant that the "purchaser-seller rule" articulated by the Blue Chip Court created a "bright line" rule that prevents the "endless case-by-case erosion" of the limitations on standing, Blue Chip, 421 U.S. at 755, and that Supreme Court precedent warns that the contours of Section 10(b) should not be expanded to "provide a private cause of action against the entire marketplace in which the issuing company operates," id. at 753 n.3. The Court concluded that the "direct relationship" test applied by the district court thus contradicts Blue Chip's limiting purpose.



Second, the Court found comfort that its interpretation of Blue Chip aligned with the Second Circuit's decision in Menora, where the Second Circuit addressed substantially the same statutory standing question. Menora holds that "purchasers of a security of an acquiring company do not have standing under Section 10(b) to sue the target company for alleged misstatements the target company made about itself prior to the merger." Menora, 54 F.4th at 88. Like the Ninth Circuit here, the Second Circuit's decision in Menora is premised upon Supreme Court precedent that cautions against expanding the reach of Section 10(b).



Having clarified the requirements of Section 10(b) standing, the Court next turned to deciding whether plaintiffs had standing to sue the Company. The Court concluded plaintiffs lacked standing because they purchased securities from the SPAC, not the Company. The Court further declined plaintiffs' invitation to impute the alleged misstatements to the SPAC or the combined entity that survived the merger, opining that the SPAC's later acquisition of the Company is irrelevant for standing purposes.

Finding plaintiffs' lack of Section 10(b) standing was independently fatal to the complaint, the Court concluded it need not assess the lower court's ruling that plaintiffs failed to state a claim.

