New Proxy Voting Disclosures For Institutional Investment Managers

An "institutional investment manager" is any person, other than a natural person, investing in or buying and selling securities for its own account as well as any person exercising investment discretion with respect to the account of any other person. Institutional investment managers will be required to file their first reports on amended Form N-PX by August 31, 2024, with these reports covering the period of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. The filing is required to be made electronically in XML format.

Form N-PX has been used for over two decades by mutual funds to report their proxy voting with respect to securities of public companies that they hold. On July 1, 2024, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) adopted amendments to the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that now require institutional investment managers to report on Form N-PX how they voted their proxies on three types of executive compensation votes submitted to public company stockholders:

The filing requirement includes securities beyond those listed on the institutional investment manager's Form 13F. Proxy voting on the above three types of executive compensation votes must be reported for all public company securities over which the institutional investment manager exercises voting power. The exercise of voting power is determined under a two-part test. Specifically, reporting is required only if an institutional investment manager (1) has the power to vote or direct the voting of a security and (2) actually exercised the power, through voting or abstention, to sway a voting decision for the security in question.

Simplified reporting is permitted when:

All proxy votes are reported by other reporting persons;

The institutional investment manager did not exercise voting power for any reportable voting matter and therefore does not have any proxy votes to report; or

The institutional investment manager has a clearly disclosed policy of not voting, and did not actually vote, on any proxy voting matters.

Affiliated institutional investment managers are permitted to file jointly under certain circumstances to avoid duplicative reporting.

Third-party service providers that service proxy voting are offering special proxy vote monitoring and reporting services to address these new requirements. Institutional investment managers will want to subscribe for one of these services or develop executive compensation proxy vote tracking and reporting policies to be able to timely and accurately file Form NP-X beginning this coming August.

