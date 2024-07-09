ARTICLE
9 July 2024

7 Indemnification Provision Considerations Buyers Need To Know

BB
Bass, Berry & Sims

Contributor

Bass, Berry & Sims logo
With the recent resurgence in mergers and acquisitions activity, Bass, Berry & Sims attorneys Tatjana Paterno and Margaret Dodson authored an article for Mergers & Acquisitions highlighting seven indemnification provisions that buyers should consider.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Margaret Dodson
Photo of Tatjana Paterno
Authors
Among the issues Tatjana and Margaret highlighted for dealmakers to think about is a focus on thorough pre-closing diligence and post-closing performance. They also highlighted the importance of robust indemnification provisions in acquisition agreements to address potential post-closing issues effectively.

The authors' key recommendations included understanding notice requirements, managing expectations around representation and warranty insurance (RWI), incorporating fee-shifting provisions, and considering alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to mitigate litigation costs. Buyers are advised to ensure their indemnification provisions cover first-party claims adequately and protect against fraud or fundamental representation breaches, especially in regulated industries.

"Buyers who incorporate these considerations into their indemnification provisions should be in a better position if—and when—post-closing issues arise," emphasized Tatjana and Margaret.

The full article, "7 Indemnification Provision Considerations Buyers Need to Know," was originally published by Mergers & Acquisitions in the May/June issue. On July 1, the content became available online. To view the full article, you may click here.

Authors
Photo of Margaret Dodson
Margaret Dodson
Photo of Tatjana Paterno
Tatjana Paterno
