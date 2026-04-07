GeTtin' SALTy Episode 73 | Washington’s Historic Session: A New Income Tax, A Farewell To The Penny, And What Comes Next (Podcast)

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, podcast host Nikki Dobay welcomes back Representative April Berg of Washington's 44th District for a deep dive into the 2026 landmark 60-day legislative session in Olympia.

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In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, podcast host Nikki Dobay welcomes back Representative April Berg of Washington's 44th District for a deep dive into the 2026 landmark 60-day legislative session in Olympia.

Rep. Berg walks through the passage of Washington's new tax — a 9.9% levy on individual income exceeding $1 million — marking the first time Washington, one of a handful of states without an income tax, has enacted one.

The conversation covers the constitutional backdrop of the uniformity clause, the century-old case, and why lawmakers believe the new law is on solid legal footing.

They also discuss the consumer relief provisions bundled into the legislation, including sales tax exemptions on groceries, personal hygiene products, diapers, and over-the-counter medications, as well as a meaningful increase in the B&O tax threshold for small businesses.

The episode also touches on the comprehensive legislation Washington enacted in response to the federal elimination of the penny, cleanup fixes to prior legislation, and the anticipated legal challenges ahead.

Rep. Berg closes with a preview of her next priority: replacing Washington's business and occupation tax with a margins tax in the upcoming session.

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